Monroe County approves plan for new Buc-ee's location

Monroe County is set to become home to another Buc-ee's, the popular gas station chain known for its expansive stores and iconic beaver mascot.

On Monday night, Monroe County leaders approved the company’s requests to move forward with the project. Once final plans are approved, the new location will be built just off I-75 at Rumble Road. This site is just before the I-475 split for travelers heading south toward Macon and Savannah.

The proposed Buc-ee’s will feature a massive 74,000-square-foot facility on a 30-acre site. Plans also include 120 gas pumps, ensuring that road trippers and commuters alike will have plenty of fueling options.

Currently, there is no confirmed timeline for when construction will begin.

Georgia is currently home to 2 Buc-ee's with another one under construction in the Brunswick area. That location is scheduled to open in June 2025.