Get ready Buc-ee's fans, Georgia's fourth location of the popular Texas gas station and Beaver Nugget emporium could be in the works soon.

Stan Beard, Jr., director of real estate for Buc-ee’s, confirmed with the Macon Telegraph that the company has its eyes on Middle Georgia.

"Buc-ee’s is actively pursuing a location for our next Georgia store in Monroe County," Beard said.

The Telegraph reported that the proposed location would be off Interstate 75 on Rumble Road in the Smarr/Forsyth area.

The new spot reportedly would include a 74,000-square-foot facility with 120 gas pumps.

County officials plan to vote on Buc-ee's business proposal at a meeting in December.

The first Buc-ee's store opened in 1982 in Clute, Texas, and began expansion with its first travel center in Luling, Texas, in 2003. The company started expanding outside of Texas with the opening of a location in Baldwin County, Alabama, in 2018.

With 47 existing locations across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas, Buc-ee's has become a beloved brand for those seeking quality snacks, pristine restrooms, and affordable fuel options during their travels.

The two open Georgia Buc-ee's are situated off Interstate 75 in Adairsville and Warner Robins. A third travel center has broken ground in Brunswick and is set to open next year.