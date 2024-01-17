Buc-ee's breaking ground on new location in Brunswick soon

article

Fans of Buc-ee's in southern Georgia will soon have a more convenient option for their favorite snacks and fuel, as a third Buc-ee's travel center is set to break ground in Brunswick later this month. The news, reported by the Savannah Morning News, reveals that the new travel center will be strategically located near Interstate 95 and State Highway 99.

The upcoming Brunswick travel center will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions. This development aligns with Buc-ee's commitment to providing a one-stop destination for travelers to indulge in their renowned Beaver Nuggets, jerky, hot brisket sandwiches, and take advantage of competitive gasoline prices.

Buc-ee's director of real estate, Stan Beard, expressed enthusiasm about the new venture, stating, "Brunswick is a natural stop between our Florida and South Carolina locations on a stretch of interstate near the beautiful Georgia coastline. The community has welcomed us with open arms, and we are excited to finally get started here."

The first Buc-ee's store opened in 1982 in Clute, Texas, and began expansion with its first travel center in Luling, Texas, in 2003. The company began expanding outside of Texas with the opening of a location in Baldwin County, Alabama, in 2018.

With 47 existing locations across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas, Buc-ee's has become a beloved brand for those seeking quality snacks, pristine restrooms, and affordable fuel options during their travels.

The other two Georgia locations are situated off Interstate 75 in Adairsville and Warner Robins.