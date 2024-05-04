Inmate escapes from Newton County hospital

article

The search is on across Georgia agencies for an inmate who escaped from a Newton County hospital Saturday afternoon.

Kendrick Hurst, arrested last weekend and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer among other violations, allegedly escaped from Piedmont Newton wearing a lime green jumpsuit.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office has teamed up with the Covington Police Department, Conyers Police Department and Georgia State Patrol to try and catch him.

Hurst is 34-years-old, 5-feet-10-inches tall, about 190 pounds, and he has facial tattoos and a lip piercing.

If you see him or know where he could be, police ask that you call 911 immediately.