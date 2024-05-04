Man shot, killed at Atlanta's Magic City strip club
ATLANTA - A 33-year-old man was shot and killed at Atlanta's famous Magic City strip club overnight.
Atlanta police were called to 241 Forsyth Street SW at approximately 3:51 a.m. where the shooting took place.
The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Homicide Unit is still investigating.