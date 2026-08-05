Teddy's accuses Buc-ee's of trademark bullying, John Oliver weighs in

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The Brief HBO's John Oliver spotlighted Buc-ee's trademark lawsuits, using Teddy's Market as a centerpiece of his latest segment. Teddy's Market has now filed a sweeping response accusing Buc-ee's of trademark bullying and seeking to cancel several of Buc-ee's trademarks. Buc-ee's maintains Teddy's branding is confusingly similar, while Teddy's says the companies are as different as a neighborhood market and a highway mega-stop.



A legal battle over cartoon mascots and convenience stores has taken an unexpected detour through late-night television.

PREVIOUS STORY: Buc-ee's says Georgia rival Teddy's copied its famous beaver

What we know:

The trademark fight between Texas travel center giant Buc-ee's and North Georgia-based Teddy's Market has drawn national attention after HBO host John Oliver devoted part of a recent episode of Last Week Tonight to the dispute, poking fun at Buc-ee's aggressive trademark enforcement while featuring Teddy's Market as one of his main examples.

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Oliver questioned why Buc-ee's has pursued lawsuits against businesses using a variety of cartoon animal mascots, joking that Teddy's front-facing bear "is looking you right in the eyes" rather than resembling Buc-ee's famous beaver. The comedian ended the segment by unveiling a parody mascot and selling related merchandise for charity.

The laughs, however, haven't slowed the legal fight.

RELATED STORY: Buc-ee’s sues Ohio mini-mart over beaver logo branding, alleging trademark infringement

Teddy's punches back

What we know:

In a lengthy filing submitted last week in federal court, Teddy's Market denied copying Buc-ee's branding and launched an aggressive counterattack, asking a judge not only to dismiss Buc-ee's claims but also to cancel several of the company's federal trademark registrations.

Teddy's argues its two convenience stores in Canton and Ball Ground bear little resemblance to Buc-ee's massive interstate travel centers, in a copy of the filing obtained by FOX 5 Atlanta.

The filing describes Teddy's as a neighborhood BP convenience store with four or five gas pumps, no billboards, no mobile app, no loyalty program, no mascot appearances and no branded merchandise. By comparison, it characterizes Buc-ee's as a destination travel center known for sprawling stores, extensive interstate advertising and dozens of fueling stations.

The company also says motorists are unlikely to confuse the two businesses because Teddy's signs are mounted above storefront entrances rather than on large roadside signs, and its branding is not visible from nearby interstates.

Teddy's Market in Ball Ground. Photo by Joyce Lupiani/FOX 5 Atlanta

"Trademark bully"

What they're saying:

Perhaps the strongest language in Teddy's response comes in its criticism of Buc-ee's legal strategy.

The filing repeatedly accuses Buc-ee's of acting as a "trademark bully," alleging the company is attempting to expand its trademark rights beyond its famous beaver logo by targeting businesses with a wide variety of cartoon animal mascots. Those allegations are Teddy's legal claims and have not been proven in court.

Teddy's also argues Buc-ee's derived inspiration for its own beaver mascot from the "Bucky Beaver" character used in Ipana toothpaste commercials decades ago. Based on that argument, Teddy's alleges Buc-ee's fraudulently obtained some trademark registrations and asks the court to cancel them. Buc-ee's has not responded publicly to those specific allegations in court.

What Buc-ee's says

Buc-ee's sued Teddy's Market in May, arguing the Georgia company's teddy bear mascot, branding and overall presentation are confusingly similar to Buc-ee's well-known beaver logo.

The lawsuit seeks damages, an order requiring Teddy's to stop using its current branding and the rejection of Teddy's pending trademark applications.

What's next:

The case remains pending in federal court in Atlanta.

For now, the courtroom has become an unlikely crossroads where trademark law, convenience stores and late-night comedy have collided. Whether the final word comes from a federal judge instead of a television host remains to be seen.

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