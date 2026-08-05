Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker out for the season, team confirms

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The Brief Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Jalon Walker will miss the upcoming football season after tearing his ACL during practice in Flowery Branch. Training staff attended to the former first-round pick on the field before helping him into the locker room without placing weight on his left leg. Head Coach Kevin Stefanski ended the Tuesday practice session early following the injury to the starting pass rusher.



Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Jalon Walker will miss the entire season after tearing his ACL during practice Tuesday, the team announced Wednesday.

What we know:

The organization confirmed Wednesday that Jalon Walker tore his ACL during a pass rush play at the end of Tuesday's practice session.

He was helped off the cart and into the locker room without placing any weight on his left leg. Coach Kevin Stefanski called off practice right after the incident, stopping work about 45 minutes ahead of schedule.

By the numbers:

Walker joined the franchise as the No. 15 overall selection in the first round of the 2025 draft out of Georgia. He established himself as a rookie starter, recording 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

The Falcons selected two pass rushers in that first round, including James Pearce Jr. at No. 25 overall. Walker offers versatility with his ability to line up as an outside linebacker or edge rusher.