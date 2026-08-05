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Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker out for the season, team confirms

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta Falcons
Updated August 5, 2026 11:35 AM EDT Published August 5, 2026 9:37 AM EDT
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ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: Atlanta linebacker Jalon Walker (11) reacts during the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Atlanta Falcons on December 7th, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswi

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The Brief

    • Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Jalon Walker will miss the upcoming football season after tearing his ACL during practice in Flowery Branch.
    • Training staff attended to the former first-round pick on the field before helping him into the locker room without placing weight on his left leg.
    • Head Coach Kevin Stefanski ended the Tuesday practice session early following the injury to the starting pass rusher.

ATLANTA - Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Jalon Walker will miss the entire season after tearing his ACL during practice Tuesday, the team announced Wednesday. 

What we know:

The organization confirmed Wednesday that Jalon Walker tore his ACL during a pass rush play at the end of Tuesday's practice session. 

He was helped off the cart and into the locker room without placing any weight on his left leg. Coach Kevin Stefanski called off practice right after the incident, stopping work about 45 minutes ahead of schedule.

Falcons LB Jalon Walker injury status pending
Falcons LB Jalon Walker injury status pending

Falcons LB Jalon Walker injury status pending

Falcons medical staff members are evaluating player Jalon Walker after an injury occurred Tuesday. Team President and CEO Greg Beadles stated that an official MRI status is not yet available, though officials continue working through the diagnosis process.  

By the numbers:

Walker joined the franchise as the No. 15 overall selection in the first round of the 2025 draft out of Georgia. He established himself as a rookie starter, recording 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

The Falcons selected two pass rushers in that first round, including James Pearce Jr. at No. 25 overall. Walker offers versatility with his ability to line up as an outside linebacker or edge rusher.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Associated Press, as well as statement updates provided by Atlanta Falcons Team President and CEO Greg Beetles. Additional information comes from the Atlanta Falcons. (linked above)

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