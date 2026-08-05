Man hospitalized after shooting at Buckhead apartment complex

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The Brief A man was shot in the leg during an early morning dispute on Stratford Road NE in Atlanta. Emergency medical crews rushed the victim to the hospital where he was alert, conscious and breathing. Detectives are questioning witnesses and searching for an unknown suspect who fled the scene.



A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the leg during a dispute in Buckhead early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Atlanta police responded to a report of an aggravated assault in the 3300 block of Stratford Rd NE around 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday. The address is the Skyhouse Buckhead Apartment complex.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Grady EMS transported the man to the hospital, where he was alert, conscious and breathing.

Witnesses told investigators that the man was shot during a dispute with an unknown person.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the victim or a description of the shooter.

What's next:

Detectives are actively working to determine what led up to the shooting as the investigation continues.