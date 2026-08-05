Man hospitalized after shooting at Buckhead apartment complex
ATLANTA - A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the leg during a dispute in Buckhead early Wednesday morning.
What we know:
Atlanta police responded to a report of an aggravated assault in the 3300 block of Stratford Rd NE around 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday. The address is the Skyhouse Buckhead Apartment complex.
Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Grady EMS transported the man to the hospital, where he was alert, conscious and breathing.
Witnesses told investigators that the man was shot during a dispute with an unknown person.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the identity of the victim or a description of the shooter.
What's next:
Detectives are actively working to determine what led up to the shooting as the investigation continues.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from preliminary incident reports and statements provided by the Atlanta Police Department.