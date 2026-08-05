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Man hospitalized after shooting at Buckhead apartment complex

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Buckhead
Published August 5, 2026 8:38 AM EDT
Published August 5, 2026 8:38 AM EDT
article

Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot outside the Skyhouse Buckhead Apartment complex on August 5, 2026. (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • A man was shot in the leg during an early morning dispute on Stratford Road NE in Atlanta. 
    • Emergency medical crews rushed the victim to the hospital where he was alert, conscious and breathing. 
    • Detectives are questioning witnesses and searching for an unknown suspect who fled the scene. 

ATLANTA - A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the leg during a dispute in Buckhead early Wednesday morning. 

What we know:

Atlanta police responded to a report of an aggravated assault in the 3300 block of Stratford Rd NE around 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday. The address is the Skyhouse Buckhead Apartment complex. 

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Grady EMS transported the man to the hospital, where he was alert, conscious and breathing.

Witnesses told investigators that the man was shot during a dispute with an unknown person.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the victim or a description of the shooter. 

What's next:

Detectives are actively working to determine what led up to the shooting as the investigation continues. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from preliminary incident reports and statements provided by the Atlanta Police Department. 

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