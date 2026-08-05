Morgan student charged with school terroristic threats
MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. - A 14-year-old Morgan Middle School student has been charged with making terroristic threats against a school, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
Deputies said the student was taken into custody Tuesday. Authorities have not released details about the alleged threat or said what prompted the investigation.
The arrest comes during the first week of the new school year. Students in the Morgan County School District returned to class Monday.
The sheriff's office has not released the student's identity because of the juvenile's age.
What we don't know:
It was not immediately clear whether the alleged threat was considered credible or whether it disrupted school operations. The investigation remains ongoing.