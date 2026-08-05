Morgan student charged with school terroristic threats

The Brief A 14-year-old Morgan Middle School student is charged with making terroristic threats against a school. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office took the student into custody Tuesday. The arrest comes just days after Morgan County students returned to class for the new school year.



A 14-year-old Morgan Middle School student has been charged with making terroristic threats against a school, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies said the student was taken into custody Tuesday. Authorities have not released details about the alleged threat or said what prompted the investigation.

The arrest comes during the first week of the new school year. Students in the Morgan County School District returned to class Monday.

The sheriff's office has not released the student's identity because of the juvenile's age.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear whether the alleged threat was considered credible or whether it disrupted school operations. The investigation remains ongoing.