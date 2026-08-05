Gwinnett County students head back to school today

The Brief Gwinnett County Public Schools begins the new school year Wednesday, welcoming students back across the district. The district is opening Murphy Middle School, its 30th middle school, to help ease overcrowding. Students will also see expanded lunch options and new statewide restrictions on personal electronic devices for grades K-8.



Thousands of students returned to classrooms Wednesday as the new school year got underway in Gwinnett County Public Schools, Georgia's largest school district.

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The first day also marked the opening of Murphy Middle School, the district's 30th middle school. The new campus opens with 957 students enrolled and has room for more than 200 additional students as the fast-growing county continues to expand.

District leaders said the new school will help relieve overcrowding while providing students with a modern learning environment designed to meet future educational needs.

Students across the district will also notice changes in the cafeteria this year. Gwinnett Public Schools is expanding its lunch menu in an effort to offer more variety and appeal to a wider range of student tastes.

Parents and students should also be aware of a new statewide policy taking effect this school year. Under Georgia's Distraction-Free Education Act, students in kindergarten through eighth grade are prohibited from using personal electronic devices during the school day, from bell to bell.

Gwinnett County Public Schools serves one of the fastest-growing student populations in Georgia, and district leaders say the additions and changes are aimed at improving both learning and the overall student experience.