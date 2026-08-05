Man arrested in Ponce De Leon Avenue death accused of murder

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The Brief Police, alongside FBI agents, arrested Lonnie Carswell Jr. on McWilliams Road SE in connection with a June murder near a Ponce De Leon Avenue restaurant. Authorities confirmed Wednesday that all fugitives related to the Atlanta homicide investigation are now in custody. Carswell faces multiple charges in Fulton County and Henry County, including murder and probation violation.



Atlanta police and FBI agents arrested a man Tuesday wanted in connection with a June homicide outside a Ponce De Leon Avenue restaurant.

What we know:

Police and FBI agents arrested Lonnie Carswell Jr. at 475 McWilliams Road SE on Tuesday.

Carswell faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, probation violation and additional offenses in Henry County, according to Fulton County jail records. He remains booked into the Fulton County jail.

Officials said Wednesday that every fugitive sought in connection with the case is now in custody.

The backstory:

Atlanta police officers responded to a report of a person down at 718 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE around 2:33 a.m. on June 24.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying dead on the sidewalk. Police initially saw no signs of foul play, but detectives later reclassified the death as a homicide.

Following the reclassification, investigators issued a BOLO for a man and a woman seen on surveillance video walking through a nearby business around the time of the incident.

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What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding what led up to the killing or the specific motives involved.