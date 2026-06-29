Death reclassified as homicide, Atlanta police asking for help

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The Brief Atlanta police are trying to identify two people linked to a homicide on Ponce de Leon Avenue. The victim was initially believed to have died from non-criminal causes before the case changed. Investigators are also searching for the driver of a damaged red sedan seen near the scene.



The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two people and a vehicle connected to a homicide investigation that began as a suspicious death.

What we know:

Officers responded around 2:33 a.m. on June 24 to 737 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE after receiving a report of a person down. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead at the scene by Grady EMS.

The Atlanta Police Homicide Unit and the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office responded to investigate.

Investigation reclassified as homicide

What we know:

Police initially said there were no signs of foul play.

However, after additional investigation and information gathered while awaiting the autopsy results, detectives reclassified the death as a homicide.

Investigators have not released the victim's identity or said how the man died.

Police searching for suspects

What they're saying:

Detectives are trying to identify a man with dreadlocks and a woman who were captured on surveillance video walking through a nearby business around the time of the incident.

Investigators also want to identify the driver of a red four-door sedan with a sunroof that was near the scene. Police said the vehicle's rear window was struck by a rock during the incident and may have minor damage.

Authorities believe the driver may have information that could help the investigation.

How to help

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the couple seen in the surveillance video, the red sedan or its driver is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting CSGA. Anonymous tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.