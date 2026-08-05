Perez Hilton taken to hospital after social media live stream

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The Brief Authorities responded to Perez Hilton's home Tuesday after he appeared to harm himself on a live stream. Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies safely recovered Hilton and first responders transported him to a local hospital. Crisis response teams are providing support and resources to his family while Hilton receives medical attention.



Deputies safely recovered media personality Perez Hilton at his home Tuesday night after receiving reports that he was harming himself on a social media live stream, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

If you or someone you know is in mental health crisis, help is available. The 988 suicide and crisis lifeline is available 24/7. Those looking to learn more about the hotline can click here for more information. The previous hotline (1-800-273-8255) is still available for those who still remember the old number.

What we know:

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said it received multiple calls Tuesday night regarding an individual who was "live-streaming acts of self-harm on social media."

Deputies quickly located the residence and spoke with family members on the scene, who confirmed Hilton was alone inside the home.

Deputies safely recovered Hilton, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported him to a local hospital, where he is currently receiving medical attention, according to the sheriff's office.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Crisis Response Unit and licensed mental health professionals also responded to the scene to provide support and resources to Hilton's family.

Hilton was hospitalized in Las Vegas with severe sepsis in March, according to PEOPLE. In April, he said he was hospitalized again for "a deep vein thrombosis on my right leg," PEOPLE reported.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released information regarding Hilton's current medical condition. Hilton has not yet commented on the alleged incident.