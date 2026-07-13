1 seriously injured in incident at Lithonia strip mall

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The Brief One person was seriously injured following a reported shooting Monday afternoon at a Lithonia strip mall. DeKalb County police officers converged on the commercial property after receiving emergency calls about gunfire. Investigators secured the immediate area with crime scene tape as they searched for evidence.



Emergency crews responded to a person shot call Monday afternoon at a Lithonia strip mall and found one person seriously injured, according to police.

What we know:

DeKalb County police officers responded to a call regarding a person who had been shot in the 1500 block of Wellborn Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, authorities confirmed they found one victim who had suffered serious injuries.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the commercial property and observed yellow crime scene tape stretched across the front of the strip mall.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DeKalb County police officers responded to a Lithonia strip mall on July 13, 2026, after receiving a person shot call. (SKYFOX 5)

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the identity or age of the person who was shot during the incident. Investigators have not disclosed what led to the gunfire, whether any suspects have been identified, or if anyone has been taken into custody.