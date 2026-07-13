Rabun deputies arrest man after animal remains found at home

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The Brief Wacho McCluney Sr., 46, faces an aggravated animal cruelty charge following a month long investigation by the Rabun County Sheriff's Office. Deputies executed a search warrant at a Mountain City home, where they exhumed animal remains. The animal remains were sent to a university laboratory for forensic examination while the investigation stays active.



The Rabun County Sheriff's Office arrested a 46-year-old Mountain City man following a multi-week investigation into suspected animal cruelty that resulted in an animal's death.

What we know:

The sheriff's office received a report of suspected aggravated animal cruelty on June 10.

Over the next several weeks, deputies interviewed witnesses and reviewed evidence alongside Rabun County Animal Control. The joint investigation established probable cause that an animal died after being subjected to repeated cruelty.

Authorities obtained a search warrant and arrest warrants on July 7.

The following day, deputies executed the search warrant at a home in Mountain City, recovering evidence and exhuming animal remains.

Officials arrested Wacho McCluney Sr., 46, and charged him with aggravated animal cruelty.

What we don't know:

Investigators do not have the final forensic examination results after transporting the exhumed remains to the University of Georgia Veterinary Diagnostics Laboratory.

Authorities have not disclosed the specific type of animal involved, or the exact evidence recovered from the home.

What they're saying:

"Animal cruelty is a serious crime, and I am committed to ensuring these cases are thoroughly investigated and that those responsible are held accountable," Sheriff Mark Gerrells said. "I appreciate the efforts of the deputies, Rabun County Animal Control, Mountain City Police Department, and everyone who assisted in bringing this case forward."

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing as the sheriff's office awaits the forensic laboratory findings. McCluney faces prosecution under the active aggravated animal cruelty charge.