Gunshots fired from woods hit woman on Jonesboro patio

The Brief Clayton County police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a woman injured in a Jonesboro neighborhood. The victim was sitting on a patio with her boyfriend when gunshots flew from a nearby wooded area. Officers searched the woods but have not located any suspects, and the motive remains unknown.



An evening on a back patio turned into chaos when gunfire erupted from the nearby woods, hitting a woman and sparking an active search by Clayton County police.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Iris Walk in Jonesboro after a report of a person shot came in on Monday.

When they arrived, police found a woman inside the home who had been shot.

A preliminary investigation showed that the woman and her boyfriend were sitting on the back patio of the home when about two gunshots were fired from the nearby wooded area.

The couple immediately ran inside the house for safety, which is when they discovered that the woman had been struck by the gunfire.

Emergency responders transported the woman to a nearby hospital.

Authorities confirmed she is currently listed in stable condition with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police officers immediately flooded the area to search the surrounding woods, but they have not located any suspects.

What we don't know:

Officials do not know the identities or descriptions of the suspects involved in the shooting. It also remains unclear whether the woman or her boyfriend were the intended targets of the gunfire or if the shots were fired at random.

Police have not recovered the weapon or identified the specific caliber of gun used in the attack.