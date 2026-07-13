Georgia Furniture Mart to close permanently after 40 years

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The Brief Georgia Furniture Mart is closing permanently and will begin a total liquidation sale this Thursday at its Norcross and Kennesaw locations. The independent retailer is shuttering both showrooms after four decades of business due to a shifting retail market and the sale of its properties. Deep discounts will be offered on major brands like Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Stearns & Foster during the final sales event.



Georgia Furniture Mart is permanently shutting down its business after furnishing homes across the Atlanta metropolitan area for 40 years, with its final liquidation sales set to launch this Thursday.

What we know:

Georgia Furniture Mart is closing its doors permanently. The local retailer will open its total liquidation sales to the public this Thursday at its stores in Norcross and Kennesaw.

Owners Michael Hall and Tim Padden made the decision to close due to an evolving retail landscape and the sale of the company's real estate properties. During the liquidation, the stores will offer massive price cuts on complete living room, dining room, and bedroom sets.

The backstory:

Michael Hall founded the business in 1986 under the name Underpriced Furniture before rebranding to Georgia Furniture Mart in 2020. That same year, Hall and Padden opened a distribution center in Tucker to enable next-day delivery services.

The flagship showroom in Norcross spans 92,000 square feet with an attached 20,000-square-foot outlet store. The independent retailer later expanded in 2024 by opening its second showroom in Kennesaw.

What they're saying:

Over the last 40 years, the business has supported local veterans organizations, youth programs, and St. Jude.

"We are deeply thankful to everyone who has been part of this journey and entrusted us with their homes," Hall said. "While this chapter is coming to a close, the memories and relationships we’ve built will always remain."

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact date when the showrooms will close for the final time. It is also unclear how many employees will be affected by the permanent closures.

What you can do:

Shoppers can visit the final liquidation sales starting Thursday at the following locations:

6694 Dawson Blvd. in Norcross

860 Cobb Pl. Blvd. NW, #106 in Kennesaw