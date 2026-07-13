FBI tracks antisemitic threat cases across Georgia; 4 charged

The Brief Federal prosecutors have charged a Texas man for allegedly sending antisemitic death threats to an Atlanta tech company. The arrest marks the fourth federal prosecution targeting online and phone threats against Jewish people in Georgia over the last 12 months. Three other men face federal charges or sentencing following separate investigations into threats across the metro area.



Federal authorities have cracked down on a wave of antisemitic threats targeting local employees and religious institutions, leveling charges against four men accused of sending death threats across Georgia.

Atlanta tech company threat

What we know:

Jordan Nicholas Hadley, 31, of Houston, Texas, allegedly left a threatening message in the voicemail inbox of Atlanta-based company Flock Safety on April 24, according to federal prosecutors.

According to officials, the message stated, "You’re a bunch of Jewish f*****s who are breaking the Constitution. Film me and see what f*****g happens. I’ll find you and I’ll f******g kill you."

Hadley was arrested on a criminal complaint on July 9 and will make an initial court appearance in Atlanta at a later date.

Metro Atlanta case breakdowns

Dig deeper:

Three other men face prosecution in the Northern District of Georgia for unrelated antisemitic threats over the last year.

Aaron John Sasser, 36, of Finksburg, Maryland, was arrested on April 6 after allegedly sending numerous graphic threats via online chat to specific employees at PrizePicks in Atlanta on or around April 3.

Prosecutors say Sasser threatened to blow up the corporate headquarters and attack an employee's family in the name of Palestine.

Christopher Robertson, 43, of Fairburn, was indicted on two counts of communicating interstate threats after a string of July 2025 incidents.

Robertson allegedly confronted workers at the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta and The Temple synagogue in Midtown Atlanta, declaring himself a spokesperson for the white race.

He later recorded himself entering a Jewish Chabad building in Peachtree City, where staff members barricaded themselves in an office. Robertson also posted video clips online holding a black pistol and chanting antisemitic slurs.

Matthew Alan Souza, 25, of Acworth, posted multiple messages on social media platform X in July 2025 calling for violence against Jewish people.

Souza has been detained since May 8 and pled guilty to two counts of communicating interstate threats on June 11.

What's next:

Each defendant faces up to five years in prison for transmitting threatening communications. Souza is scheduled to be sentenced on July 14, while charges remain pending against Sasser and Robertson. Hadley's initial appearance date has not yet been finalized.

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed if the defendants have secured legal representation or how they intend to plead to the charges. Authorities have also not disclosed whether the individual suspects were acting independently or if they shared any connections across state lines.