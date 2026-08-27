MARTA to pay $32.6 million to resolve Atlanta audit dispute

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The Brief Atlanta and MARTA reached a $52 million settlement to resolve a dispute over More MARTA bus service funds. MARTA will pay the remaining $32.63 million in monthly installments through August 31, 2028, following a 2023 city audit. Leaders say the agreement ends years of debate and allows both sides to focus on voter-approved transit expansions.



The City of Atlanta and MARTA have reached a $52 million settlement to resolve a long-running dispute over sales tax funds dedicated to enhanced bus service.

What we know:

The City of Atlanta and MARTA agreed to a full resolution regarding More MARTA Atlanta sales tax proceeds after a 2023 city audit sparked years of discussion.

MARTA previously transferred $19.37 million from its reserve account into the More MARTA Atlanta Reserve Account.

Under the final agreement, MARTA will pay the remaining $32.63 million in monthly installments no later than August 31, 2028.

The backstory:

Atlanta voters approved a half-penny sales tax in 2016 to fund expanded and improved transit across the city through the More MARTA Atlanta program.

The program operates as a long-term partnership between local leaders and transit officials to deliver major system upgrades.

City and transit leaders said the settlement protects public investments and allows both teams to focus on delivering promised projects.

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What they're saying:

"This agreement puts a long-running dispute behind us and allows us to put our full focus where it belongs—delivering the transit investments Atlantans voted for," Mayor Andre Dickens said.

He thanked city and transit representatives for staying at the table to protect the city's investment.

MARTA General Manager and CEO Jonathan Hunt said the deal provides needed certainty.

"Our customers are best served when MARTA and the City are working together in a collaborative fashion," Hunt said. "This agreement gives us an opportunity to turn the page, strengthen that partnership and focus on making meaningful improvements to our system while delivering safe and reliable transit for the people of Atlanta."

MARTA Board Chair Jennifer Ide called the resolution responsible governance that creates a stronger working relationship.

Atlanta City Council Transportation Committee Chair Alex Wan added that the deal ensures tax dollars are accounted for while restoring focus on project delivery.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet specified the exact timeline or list of specific transit projects that will receive the newly allocated reserve funds.