Lawrenceville man sentenced for fentanyl pills that killed 2 teens

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The Brief A 24-year-old man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for selling fentanyl-laced pills that killed two teenagers in Norcross. Investigators identified the drug ring leader through a surviving teenage victim who provided crucial details about the fatal transactions. Senate Bill 465, known as "Austin's Law," established stricter felony penalties for fentanyl dealers in Georgia after the 2023 overdoses occurred.



A 24-year-old man will spend 35 years in prison for supplying fentanyl-laced pills that caused the fatal overdoses of two Norcross teenagers.

What we know:

Drolvin Calix-Rodriguez, 24, pled guilty to violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, two counts of involuntary manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

A judge sentenced Calix-Rodriguez to 40 years, ordering him to serve 35 years in prison.

The charges stem from the February 2023 overdose deaths of 17-year-old Rodrigo Floriano-Mayen and 16-year-old Julia Zirangua.

Prosecutors said Calix-Rodriguez led the operation, acquiring the drugs while directing communications and sales of fake "percs" containing fentanyl.

Co-defendant Elizabeth Faye Elliott, 23, pled guilty to the same charges except for the firearm count. Elliott received a sentence of 20 years in prison plus 20 years of probation after cooperating with investigators; her role involved posting drug advertisements, driving Calix-Rodriguez to sales, and managing money.

Gwinnett District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson stated, "It’s terrible that two young lives were lost to this deadly drug. We hope this brings greater awareness to the dangers of fentanyl to prevent more overdose deaths like these."

A third teenage victim survived an overdose and gave investigators critical details that helped identify both Calix-Rodriguez and Elliott.

Prosecutors indicted both defendants prior to the 2024 passage of "Austin's Law" (Georgia Senate Bill 465), which created enhanced felony aggravated involuntary manslaughter charges specifically targeting fentanyl dealers.

What we don't know:

Officials have not publicly disclosed whether the surviving teen who aided investigators faced any charges related to the case.