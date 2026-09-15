Caregiver arrested after 3-year-old found alone in Marietta

The Brief A 22-year-old caregiver was arrested in Marietta after a missing 3-year-old boy was found alone on Monday night. Marietta police safely returned the young child to his family within two hours after circulating alerts across several platforms. The caregiver was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on child cruelty and reckless conduct charges.



Police arrested a 22-year-old caregiver Monday night after a 3-year-old boy was found wandering alone near a busy intersection, according to police.

What we know:

A concerned resident spotted the child around 5:45 p.m. near Franklin Gateway and Twin Brooks Drive, prompting an immediate police response.

Officers immediately launched a widespread search effort for the child's family, pushing out alerts across multiple platforms to find anyone who recognized the young boy.

The community effort worked, and officers safely reunited the child with his family about two hours after he was discovered.

Following the incident, law enforcement officers arrested the 22-year-old caregiver, who now faces charges of second-degree child cruelty and reckless conduct.

Authorities booked the individual into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

In a public statement, the Cobb County Police Department thanked community members for sharing information and assisting in the search, calling the outcome a powerful example of neighbors working together.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the specific identity of the caregiver or explained how the child managed to wander away unattended.

Police have also not confirmed the exact relationship between the child and the caregiver.