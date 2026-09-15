3 injured after MARTA bus driver falls asleep behind the wheel

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The Brief A MARTA bus crashed into a tree on N. Shallowford Road at Peachford Road in Dunwoody, damaging parked vehicles. Two passengers and the driver were hurt, with the driver taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police cited the bus driver for distracted driving and failure to maintain lane following the crash.



A MARTA bus driver faces charges after falling asleep behind the wheel, crossing traffic lanes and crashing into a tree Sept. 7 in Dunwoody.

What we know:

Three people were inside the bus when it crashed into the tree on the opposite side of the roadway on N. Shallowford Road at Peachford Road.

The crash caused various degrees of damage to multiple parked cars after a tree fell on top of them.

Emergency responders transported the driver to a nearby hospital for treatment of visible, non-life-threatening injuries.

Both passengers on board complained of injuries following the collision.

Officers charged the driver with distracted driving and failure to maintain lane, though police did not arrest him.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the driver or the two passengers who were injured in the crash.

What they're saying:

MARTA transit officials issued a statement addressing the wreck and the safety of their operations.

"The safety of our riders and employees is our highest priority, and an incident like this is unacceptable," MARTA stated. "Following the incident, the operator was immediately pulled from service and will remain so until an exhaustive investigation is complete."