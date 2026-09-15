3 injured after MARTA bus driver falls asleep behind the wheel
DUNWOODY, Ga. - A MARTA bus driver faces charges after falling asleep behind the wheel, crossing traffic lanes and crashing into a tree Sept. 7 in Dunwoody.
What we know:
Three people were inside the bus when it crashed into the tree on the opposite side of the roadway on N. Shallowford Road at Peachford Road.
The crash caused various degrees of damage to multiple parked cars after a tree fell on top of them.
Emergency responders transported the driver to a nearby hospital for treatment of visible, non-life-threatening injuries.
Both passengers on board complained of injuries following the collision.
Officers charged the driver with distracted driving and failure to maintain lane, though police did not arrest him.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the names of the driver or the two passengers who were injured in the crash.
What they're saying:
MARTA transit officials issued a statement addressing the wreck and the safety of their operations.
"The safety of our riders and employees is our highest priority, and an incident like this is unacceptable," MARTA stated. "Following the incident, the operator was immediately pulled from service and will remain so until an exhaustive investigation is complete."
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Dunwoody Police Dept. Sgt. Michael Cheek, who explained details in an official release, as well as an official statement from MARTA.