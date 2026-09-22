Red light crash in Snellville leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

The Brief A driver died Monday morning after a pickup truck ran a red light and struck a sedan in Snellville. A passenger in the car suffered serious injuries, while the pickup driver was uninjured. Investigators, state troopers and medical examiners are analyzing the scene at North Road and Pinehurst Road.



A fatal two-vehicle collision shut down a Snellville intersection Monday morning after a pickup truck ran a red light and slammed into a sedan, according to police.

What we know:

A 2026 Chevrolet Silverado traveling east on Pinehurst Road ran a red light at approximately 11:50 a.m. Monday and collided with a 2009 Honda Civic traveling north on North Road, according to witness statements provided to police.

First responders arrived at the intersection of North Road and Pinehurst Road to find the adult driver of the Honda dead at the scene.

An adult passenger in the Honda suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for medical care.

The driver of the Silverado was not hurt in the wreck.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the person who died or the injured passenger.

Snellville police have not announced if the driver of the Silverado will face criminal charges or traffic citations.

What's next:

The Snellville Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit and Criminal Investigations Division are continuing to investigate the fatal crash.

The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene, and the Georgia State Patrol is assisting officers by capturing drone footage and photo documentation of the intersection.