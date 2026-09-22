Crews battle intense fire at Georgia Power substation in Norcross

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The Brief Firefighters contained a massive transformer fire early Tuesday morning at a high-voltage substation in Norcross, Georgia. Emergency crews set up a protective perimeter and worked with Georgia Power to safely eliminate electrical hazards at the scene. Officials reported no injuries or major power outages following the blaze, which remained under investigation Tuesday by utility crews.



Firefighters contained a massive transformer fire at a high-voltage substation early Tuesday in Norcross, setting up a protective perimeter alongside utility workers to secure the site without any reported injuries.

What we know:

Crews responded to reports of a burning transformer inside a high-voltage substation property at 12:58 a.m. Tuesday in Norcross.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy heat and a large fire roaring inside the site's perimeter.

Safety concerns prompted emergency responders to establish a protective barrier around the property.

Officials called in Georgia Power to manage electrical hazards, while the Hazardous Materials Team and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division monitored the area for potential environmental exposures.

Firefighters brought the inferno under control by 6:32 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries or major power outages occurred.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the exact cause of the transformer fire.

Georgia Power personnel took over the site Tuesday morning to conduct a full cause determination and begin repairs.

Utility officials urge local residents and customers to monitor updates through their online outage map.