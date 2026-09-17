2 injured, 1 critical after shooting near NW Atlanta restaurant

The Brief Two men were hospitalized following a shooting near a northwest Atlanta restaurant early Thursday morning. Atlanta police are investigating two linked vehicles, including one set on fire and another riddled with bullet holes. Authorities believe a single shooter opened fire, but detectives are actively searching for surveillance video to confirm.



A shooting near a northwest Atlanta restaurant early Thursday morning left two men hospitalized, including one in critical condition, according to Atlanta police.

What we know:

Atlanta police said its officers responded to a persons shot call at 1587 Howell Mill Rd NW just after midnight.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the arm, and a 31-year-old man was shot in the head.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, where the 31-year-old remains in critical condition.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene due to the severity of the injuries, even though the victim has not died.

Police believe one shooter was involved, though officers noted that could change as the investigation continues.

Investigators are linking two vehicles to the shooting.

Lt. Christapher Butler said a car set on fire on Detroit Avenue is believed to be connected to the incident.

FOX 5 Atlanta crews on the scene reported that a second connected vehicle, found on Peters Street SW, was riddled with bullet holes.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A shooting happened near a NW Atlanta restaurant on September 17, 2026, following a fight. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the shooter or confirmed if any suspects have been taken into custody.

Investigators are trying to determine if surveillance footage captured the incident as it unfolded.

What they're saying:

A woman who stumbled upon the aftermath said she saw both victims right after the gunfire stopped. She initially mistook the gunshots for a passing train.

"It was total mayhem," she said.

She explained that one man was laying on the ground with a crowd shouting around him, while the other victim was bleeding profusely in serious condition.

Management for The Daiquiri Factory, located at 1587 Howell Mill Road NW, released the following statement:

The Daiquiri Factory – Midtown is aware of reports regarding the unfortunate shooting that occurred in the Howell Mill Road area and extends its concern to the individuals impacted by the incident.

We want to clearly state that The Daiquiri Factory was not involved in the incident. The shooting did not occur inside the restaurant or directly in front of the establishment. According to information provided to management, the incident occurred in the vicinity of 1583 Howell Mill Road.

There was no argument, altercation or dispute inside The Daiquiri Factory related to this incident, and management is not aware of any encounters inside the establishment involving patrons that were directly related to what subsequently occurred. Management spoke with law enforcement following the incident and is cooperating as needed. As this remains an active investigation, questions regarding the circumstances of the shooting should be directed to the appropriate law enforcement authorities.

The safety and well-being of our guests, staff and surrounding community remain our highest priority. The Daiquiri Factory – Midtown remains committed to providing a safe, welcoming and enjoyable environment for everyone who enters our establishment and to being a responsible member of the Howell Mill Road community.