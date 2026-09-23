Why Warnock says local rules cannot stop license plate reader abuse
ATLANTA - Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock is demanding the Department of Justice establish federal guardrails to stop police officers from misusing automatic license plate reader technology across the nation.
Federal surveillance push
What we know:
Growing nationwide concern over the abuse of automatic license plate readers like Flock cameras prompted Sen. Raphael Warnock to call for federal intervention.
Warnock teamed up with Alabama Sen. Katie Britt to send a letter to Attorney General Todd Blanche requesting nationwide DOJ guardrails for local police.
In Georgia alone, 20 law enforcement officers were arrested after abusing license plate readers, alongside dozens of similar cases reported across the country.
Warnock argued that residents should not have to choose between community safety from crime and protection from stalking or harassment.
READ ALSO: Atlanta sends Flock camera safeguards back to committee
Local audit rules
The backstory:
Leaders across metro Atlanta are rolling out their own surveillance regulations, but Warnock stresses local measures are not enough.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens recently proposed city legislation to create local audit guidelines after an Atlanta Police Department audit of more than 115,000 camera queries flagged 79 searches for internal review.
Warnock stated that the DOJ possesses unique tools to unify a currently fragmented, patchwork system.
Missing federal guidance
What we don't know:
The Department of Justice has not yet provided guidance or guardrails regarding the misuse of license plate reader technology. While technology provider Flock took steps in response to device misuse, the company has not publicly responded to recent requests for comment.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 5 reporter Deidra Dukes, who reported live from the Georgia State Capitol, as well as official statements from Sen. Raphael Warnock and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.