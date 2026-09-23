The Brief Sen. Raphael Warnock calls on the Department of Justice to set national guidelines to prevent law enforcement misuse of license plate readers. Georgia recorded 20 officer arrests for camera abuse, while Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens introduced local audit rules following 79 flagged queries. The bipartisan push includes Sen. Katie Britt, demanding federal guardrails as companies like Flock respond to national privacy concerns.



Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock is demanding the Department of Justice establish federal guardrails to stop police officers from misusing automatic license plate reader technology across the nation.

Federal surveillance push

What we know:

Growing nationwide concern over the abuse of automatic license plate readers like Flock cameras prompted Sen. Raphael Warnock to call for federal intervention.

Warnock teamed up with Alabama Sen. Katie Britt to send a letter to Attorney General Todd Blanche requesting nationwide DOJ guardrails for local police.

In Georgia alone, 20 law enforcement officers were arrested after abusing license plate readers, alongside dozens of similar cases reported across the country.

Warnock argued that residents should not have to choose between community safety from crime and protection from stalking or harassment.

READ ALSO: Atlanta sends Flock camera safeguards back to committee

Local audit rules

The backstory:

Leaders across metro Atlanta are rolling out their own surveillance regulations, but Warnock stresses local measures are not enough.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens recently proposed city legislation to create local audit guidelines after an Atlanta Police Department audit of more than 115,000 camera queries flagged 79 searches for internal review.

Warnock stated that the DOJ possesses unique tools to unify a currently fragmented, patchwork system.

Missing federal guidance

What we don't know:

The Department of Justice has not yet provided guidance or guardrails regarding the misuse of license plate reader technology. While technology provider Flock took steps in response to device misuse, the company has not publicly responded to recent requests for comment.