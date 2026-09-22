Atlanta sends Flock camera safeguards back to committee

The Brief A proposal establishing permanent rules for Atlanta’s Flock cameras and other public safety technology did not receive final approval. The ordinance would restrict how license plate readers are used, strengthen privacy protections and require monthly audits. The Atlanta City Council separately advanced expanded paid caregiver leave and a Beltline light-rail funding plan.



A proposal intended to strengthen Atlanta’s oversight of Flock cameras and other public safety technology is heading back to committee instead of moving forward for final approval.

What we know:

The proposed ordinance would establish permanent citywide standards for automated license plate readers and other camera systems used by Atlanta law enforcement.

Council members referred the measure back to the Public Safety Committee for additional discussion. That means the proposed safeguards have not yet been adopted.

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What would the Flock ordinance do?

What we know:

Flock cameras automatically photograph license plates and collect information that law enforcement agencies can search while investigating crimes.

The Atlanta proposal would more clearly define when and how officers and other authorized employees may use those systems for legitimate law enforcement purposes.

It would also:

Strengthen privacy protections.

Clarify employees’ responsibility to follow departmental policies and Georgia law.

Require monthly audits of system use.

Establish permanent standards for public safety cameras across the city.

The ordinance would build upon Atlanta’s existing policies governing the technology. However, its return to committee means council members could revise it before considering it again.

No timetable was provided for another vote.

Atlanta expands paid caregiver leave

What we know:

In a separate action, the city updated its paid caregiver leave policy for the first time in a decade.

Beginning Jan. 1, city employees who become parents will be eligible for 12 weeks of leave at 100% of their base pay. The policy covers primary and secondary caregivers and includes births, adoptions and foster-care placements.

Employees will be able to use the leave during the child’s first year.

Beltline rail funding plan advances

What we know:

Council members also unanimously approved a resolution calling on Mayor Andre Dickens, MARTA and Atlanta Beltline officials to develop a funding plan for Beltline light rail.

ORIGINAL STORY: Atlanta City Council votes on Beltline rail plan

The proposal envisions 22 miles of rail connecting 45 Atlanta neighborhoods. The resolution does not fund construction, however. The mayor’s office, MARTA and Beltline officials must now determine how the project could be paid for.