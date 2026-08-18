Atlanta activists push back against expanding Flock camera network

The Brief Community coalitions in Atlanta are demanding that the city scale back its surveillance network, arguing that Flock cameras invade privacy and fail to effectively reduce crime. Activists point out that the city's automated camera count has surged dramatically from roughly 3,300 devices in 2021 to over 28,600. Community leaders like Kamau Franklin of Community Movement Builders want the city to cancel its contracts, criticizing the technology as an intrusion driven by corporate profit.



A coalition of grassroots organizations gathered outside Atlanta City Hall on Tuesday morning to call for the reduction of Flock surveillance cameras across the city. Community Movement Builders representative Kamau Franklin argued the mass surveillance system prioritizes corporate profits over personal liberty.

"So, we have to say that we don't want Flock in our city," Franklin said. "Just like we didn't want cop city. We don't want Flock city. We want Flock to be gone. We want the mass surveillance system to be gone. We want people in Atlanta to enjoy their freedom and their liberty without the intrusion of corporations here to make profit off of people's misery at the behest of city officials."

The coalition reported that Atlanta's camera network expanded significantly from 3,300 units in 2021 to more than 28,600. Opponents claim the technology tracks every resident's movement while giving police unconstitutional access and making millions of dollars for private corporations.

Purpose of Flock cameras

What we know:

Law enforcement officers and company executives defend the system, stating Flock cameras provide vital assistance in solving serious crimes. Paige Todd, co-founder of the Atlanta-based company, emphasized the technology's effectiveness and broad reach.

"I believe we solve about a million crimes with our technology," Todd said, adding that 10,000 missing people have been reunited with families through the network.

Flock representatives noted that updated system features include technology designed to flag and identify anyone who abuses the surveillance platform.

Why are they controversial

Dig deeper:

Concerns are rising nationwide about Flock safety systems as privacy advocates express serious concerns over data security and potential overreach by law enforcement. Those worries have grown following reports of officers misusing system access. Dozens of police officers in Georgia and across the U.S. have been accused of abusing the network, in some cases allegedly using camera data to stalk or monitor romantic partners.

Flock cameras vandalism

As frustration builds, some individuals have taken direct action against the surveillance network. Flock cameras nationwide have been repeatedly spray-painted, blocked, knocked down, or rendered inoperable.

Sheriff's deputies reported several vandalized Flock units and cautioned that destroying county equipment would lead to criminal prosecution, steep fines, and mandatory financial restitution.

Authorities announced a $1,000 reward for information after a camera stationed near Yahoola Creek Park was destroyed. Sheriff Stacy Jarrard emphasized that the department plans to install a replacement. In Henry County, deputies are still looking for the individual they believe damaged a Flock camera.

While motorists can legally choose their travel routes to avoid automated license plate readers, physically damaging the hardware is a serious crime. Depending on repair costs, vandalizing public or private property can result in significant legal penalties and court-ordered restitution.

RECENT FLOCK STORIES

City Hall audit underway

What's next:

The Atlanta Police Department is conducting a 30-day audit of its Flock camera network to determine whether any system abuse occurred. Officials have not yet released the final results of the review.

Local stakeholders and city leaders are still waiting for the final findings of the review to determine what corrective actions may be necessary.