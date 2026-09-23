Multistate manhunt for accused sexual predator who skipped on $100K bond

The Brief Federal agents are offering a reward for Alex Rosado Lopez, a man wanted in Georgia and two other states. Investigators say Lopez faces child rape charges in Georgia and Oregon, plus child pornography charges in Wisconsin. Authorities believe the fugitive is hiding in the U.S. and typically works in construction under several aliases.



U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for a fugitive accused of raping children in Georgia and Oregon before skipping a $10,000 bond on child pornography charges in Wisconsin.

Coweta County rape warrants

What we know:

Federal agents with the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force announced a reward for the capture of Alex Rosado Lopez.

Authorities say his crimes date back to 2019, when he was accused of raping a 12-year-old girl in Coweta County.

Warrants were officially issued in 2021 charging him with two counts of rape and two counts of aggravated sodomy.

Oregon child sexual battery

The backstory:

Deputies tracked Lopez to Oregon, where investigators accused him of two counts of rape and two counts of sexual battery against a child victim.

He later surfaced in Wisconsin and was arrested for multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

Skipped bond in Wisconsin

By the numbers:

Despite active warrants in two states and federal agents actively pursuing him, a judge granted Lopez a $10,000 cash bond in Wisconsin. Officials say he immediately fled after posting bond and went back into hiding.

Federal search for fugitive

What we don't know:

Investigators do not know where Lopez is currently hiding, though he is a U.S. citizen and is believed to still be in the country.

Marshals say he uses several aliases and typically works in construction trade jobs.

How to submit tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lopez can call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 1-877-926-8332 or 1-877-WANTED.