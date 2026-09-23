Top 10 Atlanta wanted fugitive knabbed in Florida after 3-year manhunt

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The Brief Law enforcement officers captured Jonathan Soto in Florida in connection with a 2023 Atlanta nightclub shooting. Authorities named Soto to the Atlanta Police Department's Top 10 Most Wanted list following a fatal shooting at 990 Brady Avenue NW. Soto remains in custody in Jacksonville, Florida, awaiting further legal proceedings.



Investigators captured one of Atlanta's most wanted murder suspects in Florida following an extensive manhunt.

Atlanta police fugitive arrest

What we know:

Atlanta Police Department Fugitive Unit investigators worked alongside the U.S. Marshals Service and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to locate and apprehend Jonathan David Soto.

Officers used technology to track Soto before officers executed an arrest warrant in Florida and took him into custody without incident.

Jonathan Soto (Atlanta Police Department)

Republic Lounge shooting

The backstory:

The arrest stems from a deadly shooting that occurred on Feb. 4, 2023, outside Republic Lounge at 990 Brady Avenue NW.

Emergency medical personnel responded to a 6:48 a.m. call and found a man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head, pronouncing him dead at the scene.

That man was later identified as 50-year-old club co-owner Michael Gidewon.

Michael Gidewon (Family photo)

Suspect extradition details

What we don't know:

Soto is currently held in the custody of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Authorities have not confirmed when Soto will be extradited back to Fulton County to face charges.

Officials have also not released details regarding the specific investigative technology that led agents to his location in Florida.