Police release photo of suspect in Republic Lounge owner's killing

article

Atlanta police have identified a suspect in a fatal shooting that happened outside Republic Lounge over the weekend.

Investigators say they are looking for 39-year-old Jonathan David Soto for his involvement in the shooting, which claimed the life of 50-year-old club co-owner Michael Gidewon.

The shooting happened Saturday morning outside the popular Atlanta nightclub, which is located along Brady Avenue NW in West Midtown.

Michael Gidewon (Family)

REPUBLIC LOUNGE 911 CALLS RELEASED

According to police, officers arrived at the club officers and found Gidewon unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Soto remains at large.

Anyone with information on the case or who can identify the suspect seen in the photos and video can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeATL.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.