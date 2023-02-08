article

Just hours after Atlanta Police identified a suspect in the fatal shooting that happened outside Republic Lounge over the weekend, the brother of the victim has broken his silence, penning a message to the killer and offering his own reward for his capture.

Investigators say they are looking for 39-year-old Jonathan David Soto for his involvement in the shooting, which claimed the life of 50-year-old club co-owner Michael Gidewon. Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a $2,000 reward in that case, but Gidewon’s brother doesn’t believe that is enough.

"ATLANTA, and people all over who have supported me over the years…I need you now more than ever. I’m giving a $100,000 reward to anyone with information leading to the arrest of my brother’s killer," Alex Gidewon wrote on his Instagram account @agentertianment.

POLICE RELEASE PHOTO OF SUSPECT IN REPUBLIC LOUNGE OWNER'S KILLING

Jonathan David Soto (Atlanta Police Department).. Expand

The shooting happened Saturday morning outside the popular Atlanta nightclub, which is located along Brady Avenue NW in West Midtown. According to police, officers arrived at the club officers and found Michael Gidewon unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alex Gidewon want to know why it happened writing:

"How did this happen? Why did this happen? I trusted you. Anybody that know me knows I keep a small circle but I let you in. I trusted you with my family. You’ve been around me for over 20 years. Always took care of you. You would get drunk and you get kicked out of the club but we worked it out because

"I saw you as family. I would always find ways that you can eat with me. Traveling and partying and celebrating life together just for you to take my little brothers life. What the f--- happened Sodo?"

Alex said Soto knew his brother and his family.

"How could you do this? How could I not have seen the envy in your eyes? How could I not of felt the jealousy in your heart?" Alex wrote. "How could you do this? How could I not have seen the envy in your eyes? How could I not of felt the jealousy in your heart?"

Alex said Soto "executed" his brother, stomped him in the head and then walked away. He said he does not understand how he could do this after all his brother did for him.

"My family would never be the same again," he wrote.

REPUBLIC LOUNGE 911 CALLS RELEASED

Alex finished by writing that he could not turn back time, but he can try to find justice for his brother and his family.

Anyone with information in the case can anonymously call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Alex did not give specifics on the reward he was offering. Crime Stoppers Atlanta reiterated late Wednesday the reward the organization was offering was still $2,000.