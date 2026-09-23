More DeKalb County mosquito traps test positive for West Nile virus

The Brief DeKalb County health officials confirmed new mosquito traps tested positive for West Nile virus across four ZIP codes. Impacted areas include Lithonia, Stonecrest, Tucker, Chamblee, and unincorporated DeKalb communities. No human cases of West Nile virus infection have been reported in DeKalb County this year.



Public health officials have detected mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus in several additional DeKalb County neighborhoods.

What we know:

DeKalb Public Health received laboratory confirmation that more mosquito surveillance traps tested positive for West Nile virus.

The positive traps were located in unincorporated DeKalb communities including Belvedere Park and Candler-McAfee (30032), Lithonia and Stonecrest (30058), Tucker (30084), and Chamblee alongside unincorporated DeKalb (30341).

A map released by DeKalb Public Health shows 14 mosquito surveillance trap locations across the county that have tested positive for West Nile virus this season. (Credit: DeKalb Public Health)

To date, no human cases of West Nile virus infection have been confirmed in DeKalb County this year.

Officials said a total of 14 surveillance traps across the county have tested positive for the virus during this monitoring season.

What you can do:

Residents with questions can contact DeKalb Public Health’s Environmental Health division at 404-508-7900.