What we know about the reported shooting at a DeKalb County complex
Police block off Bouldercrest Road outside the Summit Hill Apartment Homes in East Atlanta as investigators gather evidence following a late-night shooting on September 23, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities swarmed a car outside a DeKalb County apartment complex on Wednesday evening after reports of a shooting.
What we know:
FOX 5 crews spotted an older model green Honda Civic in front of the Artesian East Village apartment homes. The back driver’s side window was shattered.
Evidence markers were placed along the street stretching across to the Summit Hill apartment homes.
The DeKalb County Police Department has released few details about the incident but did say there were only minor injuries reported. However, police could not confirm if the injuries were from the shooting.
What we don't know:
It remains unknown whether the reported minor injuries were caused by the shooting.
Police have not released details regarding potential suspects or what led to the shooting.
It is unclear who owned or was inside the Honda Civic when the window was shattered.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the DeKalb County Police Department, who released initial details about the incident, as well as FOX 5 crews at the scene.