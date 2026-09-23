What we know about the reported shooting at a DeKalb County complex

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Police block off Bouldercrest Road outside the Summit Hill Apartment Homes in East Atlanta as investigators gather evidence following a late-night shooting on September 23, 2026. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief Authorities responded to a DeKalb County apartment complex Wednesday evening following reports of a shooting. A green Honda Civic was seen at the scene with a shattered back driver's side window. Police reported minor injuries but could not confirm if they were related to the gunfire.



Authorities swarmed a car outside a DeKalb County apartment complex on Wednesday evening after reports of a shooting.

What we know:

FOX 5 crews spotted an older model green Honda Civic in front of the Artesian East Village apartment homes. The back driver’s side window was shattered.

Evidence markers were placed along the street stretching across to the Summit Hill apartment homes.

The DeKalb County Police Department has released few details about the incident but did say there were only minor injuries reported. However, police could not confirm if the injuries were from the shooting.

What we don't know:

It remains unknown whether the reported minor injuries were caused by the shooting.

Police have not released details regarding potential suspects or what led to the shooting.

It is unclear who owned or was inside the Honda Civic when the window was shattered.