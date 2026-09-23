Senate hearing targets Flock Safety as officers face misuse charges

The Brief Lawmakers on Capitol Hill held a Senate subcommittee hearing Wednesday regarding AI-powered Flock Safety surveillance cameras. A Florida woman spent 13 days in jail after an automated license plate reader wrongfully linked her vehicle to a fatal crash scene. Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock urged stronger oversight, noting 20 state officers have been arrested for misusing the database.



Scrutiny of Atlanta-based Flock Safety went to Washington Wednesday.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill heard emotional testimony regarding the widespread use and potential abuse of the AI-powered license plate camera database and its competitors, but the CEOs were no-shows.

Capitol Hill surveillance hearing

What we know:

The Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism discussed growing bipartisan criticism surrounding Flock Safety, an Atlanta-based company specializing in license plate recognition technology.

The company's CEO, Garrett Langley, did not appear at the hearing despite the invitation from lawmakers.

Flock Safety did not respond to FOX 5's request for an explanation Wednesday.

During Florida resident Lindsey Isaacs's testimony, she described spending 13 days locked up for a deadly hit-and-run crash she had nothing to do with.

Isaac explained that a Flock automated camera logged her Dodge Durango 2 to 3 miles west of the crash scene, leading to her wrongful arrest, despite no damage to it.

Unanswered questions from Flock

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how many law enforcement agencies nationwide are currently conducting internal investigations into potential system misuse, but several have cancelled their contracts with Flock altogether.

Lawmakers push for privacy

What they're saying:

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., criticized the database, adding that millions of innocent citizens have been scanned and recorded without due process.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., raised alarms about personal safety, revealing that 20 law enforcement officers in Georgia have been arrested for misusing the technology.

"Georgians want to be safe in their communities," Warnock said during a virtual news conference before the hearing. "Yes, they want to be safe from crime, but they also want to be safe from stalking."

Local action in Georgia

Local perspective:

In Georgia, local leaders and students are taking action regarding how the surveillance tools are handled.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens proposed local legislation to govern camera usage while the Atlanta Police Department investigates 79 flagged internal search patterns.

Georgia state lawmakers also plan to come up with new regulations surrounding the AI cameras in their next legislative session.

At Kennesaw State University, computer science student Isaac Thoman is leading a movement to remove Flock cameras and audio systems from campus. Thoman, who bought a used Flock camera on eBay, demonstrated that pressing a rear button three times launches an open Wi-Fi hotspot.

Proposed changes to data

What's next:

Flock Safety previously maintained that its technology does far more good than harm by helping law enforcement locate missing persons and stolen vehicles.

The company recently pledged to reduce its data retention window, shortening the timeframe it holds scanned license plate records from 30 days down to seven days.