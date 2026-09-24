Chinese president says 2 giant pandas are headed to Zoo Atlanta soon

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The Brief Chinese President Xi Jinping said Ping Ping and Fu Shuang will arrive at Zoo Atlanta in the coming days. Zoo Atlanta says it will not release the pandas’ arrival date and has no further details to share. Their arrival will restart Atlanta’s giant panda program after its four pandas returned to China in 2024.



Zoo Atlanta’s long wait for giant pandas may be nearly over.

What we know:

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that two pandas will arrive in the coming days, though the zoo is keeping their travel date private.

Xi made the announcement at the White House before talks with President Donald Trump, according to The Associated Press. China and Zoo Atlanta announced in April that the zoo would receive Ping Ping, a male, and Fu Shuang, a female. Xi’s remarks offered the first public indication of when they might arrive.

"Zoo Atlanta will not be sharing the pandas’ arrival date," the zoo said in a statement provided to FOX 5 Atlanta. "We have no further information to share at this time."

A new chapter for Atlanta’s panda program

The backstory:

Ping Ping and Fu Shuang were born at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in China. They are coming to Atlanta under a conservation agreement between the zoo and the China Wildlife Conservation Association.

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The arrival would bring giant pandas back to Zoo Atlanta for the first time since Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun and Xi Lun returned to China in 2024, ending the zoo’s 25-year partnership at the time. Xi presented the new pandas as a symbol of friendship between the two countries during his visit with Trump.

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The zoo has not announced when visitors will be able to see Ping Ping and Fu Shuang.