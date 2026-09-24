2 accused in fatal shooting of Norfolk Southern contractor

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The Brief Cobb County police arrested two men Thursday morning in connection with the fatal shooting of Curdravious Clark at an Austell railyard. Keondre Johnson and Michael Riles face felony murder, aggravated assault and weapons charges for the Sept. 14 shooting at the Norfolk Southern facility. Both suspects are currently held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center as investigators continue searching for answers.



Cobb County police arrested two men early Thursday morning in connection with the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Curdravious Clark at a Norfolk Southern railyard.

27-year-old Curdravious Clark (Courtesy of family)

What we know:

Officers rushed to the Norfolk Southern railyard at 6000 Dr. Luke Glenn Garrett Jr. Memorial Highway at 10:04 p.m. on Sept. 14 after receiving reports of a person shot.

First responders found Clark struck by gunfire and rushed him to Wellstar Cobb Medical Center, where he died.

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At 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Cobb County police officers arrested 28-year-old Keondre Johnson and 26-year-old Michael Riles.

Both men face charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and several weapons offenses, according to law enforcement records.

They are being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

The Cobb County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit took over the case at the request of the Austell Police Department, and officials state the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Authorities ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released a motive for the shooting or explained the connection between the suspects and Clark.

Police have also not detailed how officers tracked down Johnson and Riles after they fled the scene in a vehicle following the shooting.