Bye-bye pandas: Zoo Atlanta's famous giant pandas head back to China

article

It was a bittersweet farewell at Zoo Atlanta on Saturday morning when giant pandas Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun, and Xi Lun officially started their journey back to China.

The famous quartet of pandas, like the other giant pandas that have spent time in the U.S., were on loan from the Chinese government as part of a 50-year conservation program. That loan expired for most zoos other than Atlanta in December.

Zoo Atlanta said the panda family left with luggage of more than 300 pounds of bamboo, about 10 pounds of fresh produce, six gallons of water and 20 pounds of leafeater biscuits – just in case they need a snack or two on the long journey home. They were also accompanied by three Zoo Atlanta team members, including a veterinarian and two of the Panda Care Team members.

The pandas will start their next chapter at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding.

Currently, the only two giant pandas left in the U.S. are being housed at the San Diego Zoo.