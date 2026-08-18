26-year-old inmate dies at DeKalb County Jail, sheriff's office says

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The Brief DeKalb County authorities announced the in-custody death of 26-year-old Tehutihotep Hartley of Decatur. Hartley was found unresponsive inside the DeKalb County Jail on Monday morning, Aug. 17. On-site staff and EMS administered emergency aid, but Hartley died in the facility's medical clinic.



A 26-year-old inmate died after being found unresponsive at the DeKalb County Jail on Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

Authorities said that Tehutihotep Hartley, 26, of Decatur, was found unresponsive. Emergency medical services provided life-saving measures, but Hartley died in the jail's medical clinic.

The sheriff's office said that Hartley may have had an unanticipated medical emergency.

Officials said there is no evidence of foul play.

Hartley's death is under investigation, according to the agency.

What we don't know:

Hartley's exact cause of death is unknown pending results from a full investigation.

While the sheriff's office said Hartley may have had an unanticipated medical emergency, the exact condition or medical event that happened is unknown.

It's unclear what charges Hartley was facing or why he was being held at the facility.

What they're saying:

DeKalb County Sheriff Melody M. Maddox offered her sympathies to the inmate's family and addressed the department's response.

"We extend condolences to the Hartley family," she said. "This office takes the care of persons in our custody very seriously, and we are committed to transparency and accountability in all aspects of our jail operations."