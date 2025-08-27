Authorities investigating 2 deaths at DeKalb County Jail

article

Officials are investigating two deaths of inmates at the DeKalb County Jail in the past several days.

Authorities tell FOX 5 that both deaths were separate incidents and remain under investigation.

What we don't know:

Officials with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office have shared few details about the incidents other than saying that they were "unreleated in-custody deaths" at the jail.

The names of the inmates who died have not been released.

Dig deeper:

The two deaths are the latest reported at the jail on Memorial Drive.

In February, officials say jail staff found 35-year-old Regis Darnell Jackson unresponsive in his cell. He was rushed to Emory Decatur Hospital, where he later died.

Jackson had been in custody since August 2022 on felony charges.

In April 2024, 57-year-old Van Lebron Johnson was found unresponsive in his cell. Emergency medical services were called to the jailhouse where Johnson was pronounced dead. He had been in custody less than four months.

RECENT INMATE DEATHS AT DEKALB COUNTY JAIL