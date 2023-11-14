2 metro Atlanta inmates die in custody in the same month

Two in-custody deaths are under investigation across metro Atlanta – one in DeKalb County, the other in Cobb County.

DeKalb County officials say they found an unresponsive inmate in his cell Friday.

Despite efforts to revive him, 33-year-old Michael Breedlove was declared dead at a local hospital.

Michael Breedlove (Credit: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

The medical examiner's office has not yet released the cause of death.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says Breedlove was being held on various charges including the purchase, manufacture and distribution or sale of marijuana, a felony since he was booked in July. He had only spent about four months at the facility.

On Monday, a detainee at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center died after only 12 days in custody.

Ferdnando Carr, who was booked on Nov. 1, reportedly told officials he was experiencing chest pains in the recreation yard on Nov. 13. He was taken to the infirmary where he began seizing.

Carr passed away at Kennestone Hospital. Officials say the 29-year-old had a documented heart condition and drug addiction.

According to jail records, Carr was being held for possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and other unindicted crimes.