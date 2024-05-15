Atlanta homicide detectives probe deadly shooting in Washington Park neighborhood

article

Homicide detectives spent Wednesday evening combing over the scene of a deadly shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood of Atlanta.

Officers were dispatched around 9:20 p.m. to a home along Westmoor Drive NW near Ollie Street NW. According to the Atlanta Police Department, those officers found a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The name and age of the male have not been released.

Investigators spent the evening speaking to witnesses and gathering physical evidence.

The shooter has not been named.

The APD Homicide Unit is investigating.