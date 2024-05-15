Deadly crash snarls traffic along GA-400 SB

article

One person died in a single-vehicle crash along Georgia 400 in Atlanta on Wednesday evening.

Officers were called out around 9:15 p.m. to GA-400 southbound near the Interstate 85 interchange. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found the car overturned with one person inside. That person was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The identity of the deceased has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

One person was killed when a car overturned along GA-400 at I-85 in Atlanta on May 15, 2024. (Georgia Department of Transportation)

The accident closed all southbound lanes of traffic while officials investigated and worked to clear the scene.

The Atlanta Police Department is urging anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has any information related to this incident to come forward to assist with the investigation.