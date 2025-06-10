Atlanta mural honors Mariam Abdulrab, celebrating her life and legacy

article

The Brief A mural in Atlanta honors Mariam Abdulrab, who was kidnapped and killed in 2021, serving as a tribute to her life and a memorial for women victims of sexual assault. The artist, who had previously painted murals for Abdulrab, emphasized the personal significance of the project and her positive impact on the community. The mural supports Mariam’s Law, passed in Georgia in 2023, which strengthens protections against violent offenders, inspired by Abdulrab's legacy and community efforts.



A new mural in Atlanta is paying tribute to Mariam Abdulrab, who was kidnapped and killed in 2021 after leaving her job at a bar formerly located at the same site.

The club, named Sunset, now stands where the bar Revery once operated. Abdulrab had worked at Revery up until her death. To honor her memory, a mural has been painted on the exterior of Sunset, serving both as a tribute to her life and a broader memorial to women who have been victims of sexual assault.

"Mariam was an important person in the Atlanta community and just an amazing woman," said the artist commissioned to create the mural. "Pretty much everyone that met her loved her. I thought it was awesome that the owners wanted to honor her memory."

The artist, who had previously painted murals for Abdulrab at Atlanta’s Krog Street Tunnel, said the project is deeply personal. "People thank me, but I always say that’s the kind of person she was. If I was gone and she was a graffiti artist, she would be doing this for me."

The mural also stands in symbolic support of Mariam’s Law, passed in Georgia in 2023 to strengthen protections against violent offenders. Demarcus Brinkley, the man convicted of killing Abdulrab, was sentenced to life in prison.

"I think she would be proud of the work her family and friends did to change the laws and make Atlanta a safer place," the artist said. "The law is a step in the right direction—not only for keeping a closer eye on repeat offenders, but also potentially helping with rehabilitation."

Friends and family continue to mourn Abdulrab, remembering her as a loving, welcoming presence in Atlanta’s nightlife community.

"She made you feel like you were her best friend, even if you didn’t know her well," the artist added. "She was quick to lift you up with a joke or a smile. Doing things like this mural honors that memory of her."

