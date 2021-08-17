Police release 911 calls in deadly southwest Atlanta kidnapping

The Atlanta Police Department released recordings of calls made to 911 dispatchers in the kidnapping and murder of 27-year-old Mariam Abdulrab.

Police found the woman dead just before 10 a.m. on Friday.

Dispatchers first received a call at around 5 a.m. from a man who said his girlfriend was kidnapped at his house Burroughs Street. On the recording, he's heard frantically explaining to dispatchers what happened.

"My girlfriend just got out of a car and somebody came and just kidnapped her and left," the caller said.

"Kidnapped her and left?" the dispatcher said.

"Somebody just left with my girlfriend," the caller responded.

The caller said the kidnapper left in an SUV and was wearing a shirt that said, "security."

The caller begins to lose their composure after a few minutes. He said he "watched everything," and said the suspect held a gun to her.

"Bro, I just watched her get kidnapped in front of my house," the caller said.

Someone is heard telling the caller to "calm down as best you can." The caller is heard saying he was trying to track her phone's location, but later says she had dropped it.

Another call from Lakewood Avenue and said he found a woman face down near an abandoned home.

"I'm walking my dog in the neighborhood … I see a Caucasian woman face down … near a mailbox," the caller said. "She is not moving."

He estimated the woman was a teenager or in her mid-20s.

"Her face is obscured by weeds, which makes me think she's deceased," the caller said.

He said she did not appear to be breathing. Her face was directly into the ground, the caller said.

"She's dead … I see blood around her upper body and arms," the caller said.

The call matches the location where police said they discovered the body, later identified as Abdulrab.

Investigators identified and detained Demarcus Brinkley as a person of interest in the kidnapping. Brinkley was taken into custody in Griffin, Georgia. He was later charged with murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to police reports, Brinkley was arrested for allegedly stealing an iPod in 2012 while he was a student at South Atlanta High School. Brinkley was accused of raping a 7-year-old in 2012 and attempting to rape a 6-year-old in 2013.

A GoFundMe was also started on behalf of Abdulrab's family.

