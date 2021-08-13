Woman found dead after kidnapping near southeast Atlanta park, police say

Atlanta police say a woman was found dead after having been kidnapped near Chosewood Park early Friday morning.

Investigators say they received a call around 5 a.m. about a possible kidnapping on Burroughs Street. The 911 caller told police that a woman was forced into a vehicle.

About 6 a.m., officers received a call of shots fired in the area of Lakewood Avenue and Terrace Way in southeast Atlanta.

Police found the woman dead just before 10 a.m. Her identity has not been released.

Investigators were able to identify a person of interest in the kidnapping and he has been detained.

