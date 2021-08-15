Atlanta police secure warrants for suspect connected to kidnapping, killing woman

Atlanta police said homicide investigators were able to establish probable cause and secured arrest warrants for a suspect involved in the kidnapping and murder of 27-year-old Mariam Abdulrab.

Investigators said they received a call around 5 a.m. Friday morning about a possible kidnapping on Burroughs Street. The 911 caller told police that a woman was forced into a vehicle.

Abdulrab's body was found near Lakewood Avenue several hours later.

Mariam Abdulrab

Investigators previously detained Demarcus Brinkley as a person of interest in the kidnapping. Brinkley was taken into custody in Griffin, Georgia Friday on traffic charges after leading police on a high-speed chase.

Demarcus Brinkley

The pursuit ended when Brinkley collided with another vehicle, police said.

Brinkley was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of the injuries he suffered during the crash. Police said Sunday that Brinkley remains in stable condition.

Brinkley will be transported to the Fulton County Jail once he is released from the hospital.

An investigation continues.

