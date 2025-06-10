Teen arrested at Kennesaw State University with stolen firearms sparks campus security concerns

The Brief A 17-year-old, Jayshaun Smith, was arrested at Kennesaw State University for possessing two handguns, ammunition, and THC; one firearm was reported stolen. Smith, not affiliated with the university, faces multiple charges and is held on a $5,000 bond, raising student concerns about campus security. Students express fear and call for increased safety measures, highlighting the need for the university to prioritize student protection.



A 17-year-old was arrested Monday morning after he was found armed and asleep in a stairwell at a Kennesaw State University residence hall, prompting concerns from students about campus security.

What we know:

Campus police responded around 10:30 a.m. to a report of a suspicious person at a student housing complex. Officers discovered Jayshaun Smith, who was in possession of two handguns, ammunition and THC, according to university officials. At least one of the firearms had been reported stolen.

Smith, who authorities said is not a KSU student or affiliated with the university, was arrested without incident. He is facing several charges, including theft by receiving a firearm, possession of a pistol by a minor, and carrying weapons within a school safety zone. He is currently being held in the Cobb County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

What they're saying:

The incident left many students on edge.

"It worries me, it definitely does," said Rhylan Byrd, who lives in student housing. "That’s going to have people scared to live here, because obviously someone is here with a gun."

Byrd said he believes the university should implement more safety precautions. Other students echoed concerns about the open nature of the campus.

"That is scary, but I’m not surprised," said student Nikki Oru.

"This is a time and place that you should be aware and do your best to protect yourself," added Mariana Gossett. "We come here to learn and be educated so we can have a good life, so doing things like that—keeping your students safe—should be a top priority for a school."

What we don't know:

No injuries were reported, and police have not said how Smith gained access to the dorm area.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.