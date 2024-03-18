27-year-old inmate dies at DeKalb County Jail, investigation underway

article

A 27-year-old inmate at DeKalb County Jail died after a medical emergency in his jail cell on March 13, according to DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says the on-site medical team rendered emergency services to Christon Devante Collins until DeKalb EMS arrived and transported him to a local hospital where he died.

Collins had been in custody at DeKalb County Jail since Feb. 4 on charges of obstruction of law enforcement and simple battery against police.

The death is being investigated by the agency's Office of Professional Standards, according to the sheriff's office.