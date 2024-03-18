Expand / Collapse search
Death of female inmate at Clark County Jail under investigation by GBI

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Athens-Clarke County
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the death of a female inmate at Clarke County Jail on Lexington Road in Athens.

Jail staff found a 41-year-old woman who was unresponsive and in "medical distress" at approximately 1:45 a.m. March 16, according to Clarke County Sheriff's Office.

Staff began working with medical personnel to provide aid until EMS responded and transported her to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Her name has not been released since the jail is still working to notify her next of kin.

The coroner responded to the hospital and the GBI has been asked to investigate. 